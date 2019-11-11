Pakistan’s spy agency chief visits Kabul amid increased tensions – official

A Pakistani delegation was in Kabul on Monday to meet Afghan authorities amid increased tensions, an Afghan official said.

The meeting is the first since the Pakistani embassy closed its consular section in Kabul earlier this month, citing unspecified security concerns.

Kaber Haqmal, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s national security adviser, said the two sides discussed efforts to normalize relations. He said that Afghan national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib met with Gen. Faiz Hameed, the head of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, and Suhail Mahmood, Pakistan’s foreign secretary, AP reported.

Kabul is blaming Islamabad for supporting the Taliban in the country’s protracted war, a charge Pakistan denies. The two countries also trade accusations that each side is firing across their shared border.