 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Pakistan’s spy agency chief visits Kabul amid increased tensions – official

11 Nov, 2019 16:47
Get short URL
Pakistan’s spy agency chief visits Kabul amid increased tensions – official
A soldier stands guard along the border fence outside the Kitton outpost on the border with Afghanistan in North Waziristan, Pakistan. © Reuters / Caren Firouz

A Pakistani delegation was in Kabul on Monday to meet Afghan authorities amid increased tensions, an Afghan official said.

The meeting is the first since the Pakistani embassy closed its consular section in Kabul earlier this month, citing unspecified security concerns.

Kaber Haqmal, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s national security adviser, said the two sides discussed efforts to normalize relations. He said that Afghan national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib met with Gen. Faiz Hameed, the head of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, and Suhail Mahmood, Pakistan’s foreign secretary, AP reported.

Kabul is blaming Islamabad for supporting the Taliban in the country’s protracted war, a charge Pakistan denies. The two countries also trade accusations that each side is firing across their shared border.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies