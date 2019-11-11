 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Jordan ‘committed’ to Israel peace treaty as land deal ends – FM

11 Nov, 2019 15:10
Jordan's King Abdullah and Crown Prince Hussein in the border area between Israel and Jordan, November 11, 2019. © Reuters / Jordanian Royal Palace / Yousef Allan

Jordan said on Monday it was committed to its peace treaty with Israel despite ending a 25-year deal that allows its neighbor to use two parcels of land along its border under its sovereignty.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the country acted in accordance with the treaty in not renewing the deal over the two enclaves straddling the border that allowed Israel special rights over its citizens working and present in the two areas, Reuters reports.

The deal was part of the 1994 Jordan-Israel peace treaty. Jordan’s King Abdullah arrived on Monday in the enclave that straddles its northern border with Israel a day after the end of a 25-year special regime with its neighbor that allowed Israeli farmers access to the area, officials said.

