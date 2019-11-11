Jordan ‘committed’ to Israel peace treaty as land deal ends – FM

Jordan said on Monday it was committed to its peace treaty with Israel despite ending a 25-year deal that allows its neighbor to use two parcels of land along its border under its sovereignty.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the country acted in accordance with the treaty in not renewing the deal over the two enclaves straddling the border that allowed Israel special rights over its citizens working and present in the two areas, Reuters reports.

The deal was part of the 1994 Jordan-Israel peace treaty. Jordan’s King Abdullah arrived on Monday in the enclave that straddles its northern border with Israel a day after the end of a 25-year special regime with its neighbor that allowed Israeli farmers access to the area, officials said.