 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

EU unveils ‘sanctions’ plan against Turkey over Cyprus drilling; no firms, officials targeted

11 Nov, 2019 12:51
Get short URL
EU unveils ‘sanctions’ plan against Turkey over Cyprus drilling; no firms, officials targeted
Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, off the port of Dilovasi, Turkey, June 20, 2019. © Reuters / Murad Sezer

The European Union has unveiled a system for imposing sanctions on Turkey over its gas drilling in Mediterranean waters off Cyprus. However, no Turkish companies or officials have yet been targeted, AP reported.

EU foreign ministers adopted a mechanism on Monday making it possible “to sanction individuals or entities responsible for, or involved in, unauthorized drilling activities of hydrocarbons,” according to the statement.

EU member countries can now come forward with names of those they think should be listed. The sanctions would involve travel bans and asset freezes on people and companies or organizations. EU citizens and firms would be banned from providing them funds.

Turkey says it’s acting to protect its energy interests and those of Turkish Cypriots living in the north of the divided island.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies