Bolivian govt’s willingness for dialogue swept away by moves reminiscent of staged coup – Moscow

Moscow is deeply concerned by the fact that the Bolivian government’s willingness to search for solutions through dialogue was swept away by developments resembling a staged coup, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Moscow is calling on Bolivia’s political forces to show responsibility and find a constitutional way out of the crisis, it said.

“We expect that all members of the international community, including Bolivia’s neighboring Latin American countries, influential extra-regional powers and international organizations, will demonstrate the same responsible approach,” the statement added.

The Foreign Ministry also said that Moscow is following the situation in Bolivia, “where the opposition-initiated wave of violence has prevented Evo Morales from completing his presidential term,” TASS reported.