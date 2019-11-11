 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bolivian govt’s willingness for dialogue swept away by moves reminiscent of staged coup – Moscow

11 Nov, 2019 11:14
Bolivia's President Evo Morales looks on after adressing the media at the presidential hangar in the Bolivian Air Force terminal in El Alto, Bolivia, November 10, 2019. © Reuters / Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Moscow is deeply concerned by the fact that the Bolivian government’s willingness to search for solutions through dialogue was swept away by developments resembling a staged coup, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Moscow is calling on Bolivia’s political forces to show responsibility and find a constitutional way out of the crisis, it said.

“We expect that all members of the international community, including Bolivia’s neighboring Latin American countries, influential extra-regional powers and international organizations, will demonstrate the same responsible approach,” the statement added.

The Foreign Ministry also said that Moscow is following the situation in Bolivia, “where the opposition-initiated wave of violence has prevented Evo Morales from completing his presidential term,” TASS reported.

