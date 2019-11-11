 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Indian PM Modi’s party loses control of key state after split with longtime ally

11 Nov, 2019 14:39
India's PM Narendra Modi. © Reuters / Soe Zeya Tun

Indian PM Narendra Modi’s governing party has suffered a big setback in western Maharashtra state after its longtime ally broke away and joined two other parties to form the new state government, AP reports.

The Shiv Sena split with Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday and decided to form a coalition government with the BJP’s key opponents, the Congress party and National Congress Party.

Modi’s party won the most seats in Maharashtra state elections last month and was expected to retain power in the state, home to India’s financial capital, Mumbai.

After talks between the two allies failed, they parted ways, dealing the first major political blow to Modi’s party after it retained national power in a May general election.

