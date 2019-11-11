 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Independence protesters in Catalonia block major Spain-France road link

11 Nov, 2019 09:52
Members of Catalan protest group Democratic Tsunami block AP-7 highway in La Jonquera, north of Spain, November 11, 2019. © Reuters / Rafael Marchante

Protesters blocked a border point on the AP-7 highway that connects the Spanish region of Catalonia with France on Monday, stopping traffic in both directions, Reuters reported, citing a Catalan police spokesman.

Around 80 people cut the highway at the border point of La Jonquera, some on the French side and the rest in Spain.

Secretive campaign group Democratic Tsunami, which has organized mass protests including at Barcelona airport last month, claimed responsibility for the disruption.

Catalonia has been rocked by mass protests since long prison sentences were handed down in mid-October to nine leaders who spearheaded a failed independence bid in 2017.

