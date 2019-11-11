 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU foreign ministers discuss ways to keep Iran nuclear deal intact after Tehran’s moves

11 Nov, 2019 10:20
© Reuters / Yves Herman

European Union foreign ministers on Monday debated ways to keep the Iran nuclear deal intact after Tehran began enrichment work at its Fordo site.

The EU powers that signed the 2015 agreement – Britain, France, and Germany – were expected to signal what action should be taken as the bloc awaits a new report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on whether Iran is still complying with its commitments.

“It’s a great agreement and we need to keep it alive,” Slovakia’s foreign minister, Miroslav Lajcak, told reporters.

It remains unclear what more the EU can do as Iran’s economy buckles under the weight of sanctions, apart from renewing its appeals for restraint and dialogue, AP said.

