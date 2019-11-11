EU foreign ministers discuss ways to keep Iran nuclear deal intact after Tehran’s moves

European Union foreign ministers on Monday debated ways to keep the Iran nuclear deal intact after Tehran began enrichment work at its Fordo site.

The EU powers that signed the 2015 agreement – Britain, France, and Germany – were expected to signal what action should be taken as the bloc awaits a new report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on whether Iran is still complying with its commitments.

“It’s a great agreement and we need to keep it alive,” Slovakia’s foreign minister, Miroslav Lajcak, told reporters.

It remains unclear what more the EU can do as Iran’s economy buckles under the weight of sanctions, apart from renewing its appeals for restraint and dialogue, AP said.