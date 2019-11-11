 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Washington calls on Iraq to hold early elections – White House

11 Nov, 2019 07:54
Get short URL
Washington calls on Iraq to hold early elections – White House
Demonstrators run as they clash with members of Iraqi security forces during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 10, 2019. © Reuters / Alaa al-Marjani

The United States has called on Iraq’s government to stop using violence against protesters, reform its electoral system and hold early elections, the White House press secretary said.

The US joins the UN Assistance Mission to Iraq in calling on the Iraqi government “to halt the violence against protesters and fulfill President [Barham] Salih’s promise to pass electoral reform and hold early elections,” said a statement posted by the US embassy in Baghdad on Monday.

The protests that began on October 1 were initially focused on a lack of jobs and services but morphed into denunciation of the political elites and the sectarian power-sharing system of government introduced in 2003, Reuters said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies