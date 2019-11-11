 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US secretary of defense to visit Vietnam, meet with Chinese counterpart

11 Nov, 2019 08:02
US Secretary for Defense Mark Esper. © Reuters / Virginia Mayo / Pool

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will visit Vietnam and then meet with his Chinese counterpart in Thailand during a trip to Asia this week, AP reports.

While Vietnam is a former US enemy, the two countries have grown closer in recent years. Vietnam’s territorial claims in the entire South China Sea area overlap with those of Beijing.

Esper’s meeting with Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe in Bangkok will mark the first face-to-face exchange between the two officials. However, they spoke via video teleconference from the Pentagon on November 5.

