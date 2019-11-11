 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkey starts repatriating ISIS fighters, deports US national

11 Nov, 2019 08:41
Turkey starts repatriating ISIS fighters, deports US national
Turkish soldiers walk at the Atmeh crossing on the Syrian-Turkish border, in Idlib governorate, Syria, May 31, 2019. © Reuters / Khalil Ashawi

A US national who is a member of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) has been deported home, a Turkish official said Monday after Ankara began repatriating captured foreign IS fighters.

Turkish Interior Ministry spokesman Ismail Catakli told Anadolu Agency that a German and a Danish national would also be deported later on Monday while seven German nationals would be returned on November 14.

Turkey has over the past few weeks criticized Western states, including Britain and the Netherlands, for refusing to take back their nationals who had joined the militant group and vowed to send back IS militants – even if their citizenship has been revoked, AP reported.

