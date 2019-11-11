Turkey starts repatriating ISIS fighters, deports US national

A US national who is a member of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) has been deported home, a Turkish official said Monday after Ankara began repatriating captured foreign IS fighters.

Turkish Interior Ministry spokesman Ismail Catakli told Anadolu Agency that a German and a Danish national would also be deported later on Monday while seven German nationals would be returned on November 14.

Turkey has over the past few weeks criticized Western states, including Britain and the Netherlands, for refusing to take back their nationals who had joined the militant group and vowed to send back IS militants – even if their citizenship has been revoked, AP reported.