Mexico offers Morales asylum, says it sheltered Bolivian officials

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard has said that his country would grant asylum to former Bolivian President Evo Morales, if he seeks it. Ebrard said that two dozen Bolivian lawmakers and government officials have already taken refuge in the Mexico’s official residence in La Paz.

“Mexico, in accordance with its tradition of asylum and non-intervention, has received 20 people from the Bolivian executive [branch] and legislature in the official residence in La Paz, so we also decided to offer asylum to Evo Morales,” Ebrard wrote on Twitter.

Morales resigned on Sunday evening after both military and police urged him to step down amid widespread protests that have gripped the South American country since the general election on October 20, which Morales won in the first round after narrowly securing a 10 percentage point margin, needed to avoid a run-off. Opposition disputed the outcome of the vote, alleging that Morales interfered with the ballot count. A preliminary report by the Organization of American States (OAS) mission claimed that it was “statistically unlikely” that Morales secured 10 percent lead. Announcing his resgination, Morales said that he hopes it stops violence that marred the unrest.

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.