 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

8 killed in car bomb explosion in Turkish-controlled northeast Syrian town

10 Nov, 2019 16:12
Get short URL
8 killed in car bomb explosion in Turkish-controlled northeast Syrian town
FILE PHOTO. An explosion is seen in the town of Tel Abyad, Syria. © Reuters / Stoyan Nenov

A small truck exploded outside a bakery in the Syrian village of Suluk, located southeast of the town of Tel Abyad on Sunday, according to the Turkish military and local emergency workers. The blast is said to have killed at least eight people, but it remains unclear whether or not they were civilians. The Turkish military was quick to blame Kurdish-led militias for the attack.

Ankara launched a military invasion into northeastern Syria in early October, targeting Kurdish-led militias that it believes to be “terrorists.” Following two separate deals with the US and Russia, Turkey agreed to halt the operation, while the Kurds were obliged to withdraw deeper into Syria’s territory from the Turkish border. Ankara, however, has repeatedly threatened to resume the offensive, claiming that the “terrorists” are still present in the border areas.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies