ISIS defeated in key Afghan province – acting interior minister

10 Nov, 2019 15:11
ISIS defeated in key Afghan province – acting interior minister
FILE PHOTO. ©  Reuters / Omar Sobhani

Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorist group has been defeated in the Afghan eastern province of Nangarhar, Afghanistan’s acting interior minister, Massoud Andarabi, told reporters in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.

“Their centers were destroyed,” the official said.

Nangarhar, which borders Pakistan, was considered one of the terrorist group’s strongholds where it established a sizeable presence since first arriving in Afghanistan in 2015.

Islamic State will soon face total defeat, Andarabi said, adding that “some of their smaller groups are surrendering; other small groups will be eliminated in other provinces.”
The US forces in Afghanistan have so far declined to comment on the acting minister’s statements, according to AFP.

