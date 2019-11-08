 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Turkey won’t leave Syria until other countries pull out – Erdogan

8 Nov, 2019 16:23
Get short URL
Turkey won’t leave Syria until other countries pull out – Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. © Reuters / Umit Bektas

Turkey will not leave Syria until other countries pull out, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying on Friday. He also said that Ankara will continue its cross-border offensive against Kurdish fighters until every one of them has left the region, Reuters reports.

“We will not let up until every last terrorist leaves the region,” Erdogan said, referring to the YPG, the main component of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which Ankara views as a terrorist organization.

Speaking to reporters on a flight home from Hungary, Erdogan also said that Turkey “will not leave here until the other countries get out,” according to broadcaster NTV.

Turkey launched its third military incursion into northeast Syria last month to drive Kurdish YPG fighters from its border and to establish a “safe zone” where it aims to settle up to two million Syrian refugees.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies