Russia calls on all parties not to test limits of Iran nuclear deal

Moscow is calling on all members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or the Iran nuclear deal, not to test its limits or the agreement might fall apart, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

“We understand the motives for which the Islamic Republic of Iran is taking steps to reduce its voluntary obligations under the deal every 60 days,” he said, during the fourth Moscow Nonproliferation Conference. “At the same time, we call on all the sides, on all remaining JCPOA members, to exercise restraint.”

“We cannot test the limits of this agreement. It might fall apart, it might collapse, and then we would be in the situation where the risks of open conflict and further complications in this volatile region of the Persian Gulf will increase even further,” the diplomat cautioned.

Ryabkov added that the crisis around the JCPOA was specifically provoked by the US, TASS reports. It was reported on November 6 that Iran began to pump gas to the centrifuges at its Fordow uranium enrichment plant, the fourth stage of Tehran’s reduction of its obligation-fulfilment under the JCPOA.