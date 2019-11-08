 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

OSCE expects troop withdrawals from E. Ukraine village to start on Saturday

8 Nov, 2019 11:27
Get short URL
OSCE expects troop withdrawals from E. Ukraine village to start on Saturday
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky chairs a meeting with the country's military leadership in Kiev, Ukraine, August 7, 2019. © Reuters / Ukrainian presidential press service

Troop withdrawals from a village in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine will begin on Saturday at 1000 GMT, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said on Friday.

Ukraine and self-defense forces in Donbass have agreed to phased troop withdrawals as a confidence-building measure. The move could pave the way for a four-way summit between Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany on the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The government in Kiev has said that the third such withdrawal, from the village of Petrovskoye and due to take place on Saturday, would mean that Ukraine has fulfilled all the necessary conditions on its side for such a summit to take place, Reuters said.

Officials in the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk said on Thursday that the beginning of troop withdrawals in the disengagement area near Petrovskoye had been endangered by “provocative actions” from the Ukrainian side.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies