Spain repeats election amid renewed Catalan independence bid

8 Nov, 2019 08:24
Catalan protesters in Barcelona, Spain, November 5, 2019. © Reuters / Enrique Calvo

Spain is holding its fourth general election in as many years, amid voter distrust and a renewed Catalan independence bid that has bolstered right-wing politicians.

The first obstacle for the winner of Sunday’s vote will be to overcome the increasingly fragmented and polarized politics to build a parliamentary majority to back his government.

Pedro Sanchez’s Socialists appear poised to win the most seats in Parliament again, but fewer than they won in April, when Sanchez was unable to get enough support of left-wing rivals to keep his party in power, AP said.

In recent days, he has tried to lure undecided and centrist voters by saying he’ll focus on economic issues and by toughening his stand on Catalonia’s pro-independence moves.

