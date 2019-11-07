 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkey will let refugees into Europe if EU doesn’t support Ankara – Erdogan

7 Nov, 2019 15:59
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hungarian PM Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary, November 7, 2019. © Reuters / Bernadett Szabo

Turkey will have to open the doors to Europe for Syrian refugees unless the EU provides Ankara with enough support, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday. Turkey could not carry that burden alone, he added.

Turkey aims to establish a “safe zone” in northeast Syria, where it says up to 2 million Syrian refugees can settle once the region is cleared of the Kurdish YPG militia. Ankara has repeatedly urged the EU to help Turkey in hosting more than 3.5 million refugees.

“Whether we receive support or not, we will continue to aid the guests we are hosting,” Reuters quoted Erdogan as saying. “But, if this doesn’t work out, then we will have to open the doors,” he told reporters alongside Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest.

