Pompeo in Germany to meet leaders, visit US troops

7 Nov, 2019 12:14
Pompeo in Germany to meet leaders, visit US troops
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sits in a tank as he talks to US soldiers based in Grafenwoehr, Germany, November 7, 2019. © Reuters / Jens Meyer / Pool

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived for a two-day trip in Germany that includes meetings with German leaders and a visit to US troops stationed in the country, AP reported.

Pompeo will visit five German cities, including one that is home to a US Army base where he served as a tank commander in the 1980s. In Berlin, he will deliver a speech highlighting the US role in helping eastern and central Europe “throw off the yoke of communism,” the US State Department said.

On Thursday, he is set to visit the site of the attack on a synagogue in Halle and the city of Leipzig, where mass protests set the ball rolling which led to the collapse of the Berlin Wall.

