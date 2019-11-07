 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US, Chile discuss co-hosting shelved APEC summit in January – diplomats

7 Nov, 2019 19:28
US, Chile discuss co-hosting shelved APEC summit in January – diplomats
© Reuters / Rodrigo Garrido

The governments of the United States and Chile are discussing co-hosting an APEC summit in the US in January, after Chile dropped plans to stage the event in Santiago this month, Reuters has reported, citing a senior US official.

The official said on Thursday that discussions were underway about Washington and Santiago working together to reschedule this year’s summit at an unspecified US venue, but that no decision had been made.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said earlier in the day that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told him that the US was thinking of hosting the annual summit of Asia-Pacific nations in January, and that Malaysia did not support the idea.

Last week, Chile backed out of hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which had been scheduled for November 16-17, because of violent street protests. Malaysia is set to host the next APEC summit, scheduled for end-2020.

