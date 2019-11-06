 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Pyongyang slams planned US military exercises with S. Korea

6 Nov, 2019 14:55
Get short URL
Pyongyang slams planned US military exercises with S. Korea
© Reuters / Kim Hong-Ji

North Korea slammed Washington on Wednesday for planning to conduct a joint military exercise with Seoul next month. The allies cancelled the combined air exercise known as Vigilant Ace, along with several other joint drills, last year amid a rapid diplomatic thaw with the North, which considers them a rehearsal for invasion.

However, Pentagon spokesman David Eastburn said this week that the US had “no plans to skip upcoming combined exercises” this year.

A senior North Korean official said on Wednesday that the announcement was equivalent to a “declaration for confrontation” that could jeopardize the diplomatic process, AFP reports.

“The joint military drills will force us to reconsider the important steps that we have already taken,” said Kwon Jong-gun at the North’s Foreign Ministry. “Our patience is reaching an uppermost limit,” Kwon said in a statement carried by KCNA news agency.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies