 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Poles to travel visa-free to US starting November 11 – President Duda

6 Nov, 2019 13:10
Get short URL
Poles to travel visa-free to US starting November 11 – President Duda
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump listen to remarks from Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, June 12, 2019. © Reuters / Kevin Lamarque

Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday that Poles will be able to travel to the US without a visa starting next week.

Duda said he was notified by the US side that an official announcement would also be made on Wednesday in Washington, AP reports.

The president noted it was “important and good news” for the 37 million people in Poland and some 10 million Poles in the US.

Duda also thanked US President Donald Trump for including Poland in the visa-waiver program.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies