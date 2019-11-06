Poles to travel visa-free to US starting November 11 – President Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday that Poles will be able to travel to the US without a visa starting next week.

Duda said he was notified by the US side that an official announcement would also be made on Wednesday in Washington, AP reports.

The president noted it was “important and good news” for the 37 million people in Poland and some 10 million Poles in the US.

Duda also thanked US President Donald Trump for including Poland in the visa-waiver program.