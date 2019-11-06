Thousands of Dutch schools closed due to teachers strike

A daylong strike by Dutch teachers has shut down thousands of schools across the country. Organizers say Wednesday’s strike, the latest mass protest in what is becoming an autumn of discontent in the Netherlands, has forced the closure of more than 4,000 schools nationwide.

The action follows massive demonstrations in recent weeks by farmers and construction workers who are unhappy at the government’s emissions policies.

The teachers’ strike went ahead despite the government of PM Mark Rutte last week reaching an agreement with unions and schools to invest an extra €460 million ($510 million) in education to tackle a shortage of teachers, improve working conditions, and increase salaries.

Unlike farmers and construction workers who gathered in The Hague for demonstrations, teachers are staging smaller protests across the country, AP reported.