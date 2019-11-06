Riyadh in talks with Houthi rebels to end Yemen war, Saudi official confirms

Riyadh is in talks with Houthi rebels in a bid to end Yemen’s civil war, a Saudi official said Wednesday in the first official confirmation of dialogue between the two sides.

The comment comes after Saudi Arabia brokered a power sharing agreement between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and southern separatists, which observers say could pave the way for a wider peace deal, AFP said.

“We have had an open channel with the Houthis since 2016. We are continuing these communications to support peace in Yemen,” a senior Saudi official, who declined to be named, told reporters. “We don’t close our doors with the Houthis.”

The development comes after rebel missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities spiked over the summer, followed by a lull in recent weeks.