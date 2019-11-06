 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Riyadh in talks with Houthi rebels to end Yemen war, Saudi official confirms

6 Nov, 2019 10:14
Get short URL
Riyadh in talks with Houthi rebels to end Yemen war, Saudi official confirms
Houthi police forces are pictured on a street in Sanaa, Yemen, November 5, 2019. © Reuters / Khaled Abdullah

Riyadh is in talks with Houthi rebels in a bid to end Yemen’s civil war, a Saudi official said Wednesday in the first official confirmation of dialogue between the two sides.

The comment comes after Saudi Arabia brokered a power sharing agreement between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and southern separatists, which observers say could pave the way for a wider peace deal, AFP said.

“We have had an open channel with the Houthis since 2016. We are continuing these communications to support peace in Yemen,” a senior Saudi official, who declined to be named, told reporters. “We don’t close our doors with the Houthis.”

The development comes after rebel missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities spiked over the summer, followed by a lull in recent weeks.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies