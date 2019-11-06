UN nuclear inspectors in Iran after uranium gas ‘injected into centrifuges’ at Fordow site

UN nuclear inspectors were on the ground in Iran on Wednesday and will report back on relevant activities, an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) spokesman said after Tehran announced it injected uranium gas into centrifuges at its Fordow site.

“We are aware of the media reports today related to Fordow,” Reuters quoted the spokesman as saying in a statement. “Agency inspectors are on the ground in Iran and they will report any relevant activities to IAEA headquarters in Vienna.”

Iran’s nuclear agreement with major powers does not allow enrichment at Fordow.