 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

UN nuclear inspectors in Iran after uranium gas ‘injected into centrifuges’ at Fordow site

6 Nov, 2019 09:29
Get short URL
UN nuclear inspectors in Iran after uranium gas ‘injected into centrifuges’ at Fordow site
The flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) flutters in front of its headquarters in Vienna, Austria. © Reuters / Leonhard Foeger

UN nuclear inspectors were on the ground in Iran on Wednesday and will report back on relevant activities, an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) spokesman said after Tehran announced it injected uranium gas into centrifuges at its Fordow site.

“We are aware of the media reports today related to Fordow,” Reuters quoted the spokesman as saying in a statement. “Agency inspectors are on the ground in Iran and they will report any relevant activities to IAEA headquarters in Vienna.”

Iran’s nuclear agreement with major powers does not allow enrichment at Fordow.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies