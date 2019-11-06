 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia won’t cooperate with US on Syrian oil fields, they belong to Damascus – deputy FM

6 Nov, 2019 09:03
American soldiers stand near military trucks, at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria, March 23, 2019. © Reuters / Rodi Said

Russia will not cooperate with Washington on Syria’s oil fields because they belong to the Syrian people, TASS quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin as saying on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump earlier endorsed a plan stipulating that at least 800 US troops would remain in Syria in order to ensure control over oil deposits.

“We won’t cooperate with the Americans on the Syrian oil. This concerns Syrian oil, which is the Syrian people’s heritage,” Vershinin told reporters. “We are convinced that it’s up to the Syrian people to manage their natural resources, including oil,” the Russian diplomat added.

On Tuesday, Vershinin said that US actions to bolster its ‘illegal presence’ in Syria violate international law.

