China, France reaffirm support for Paris climate agreement as Macron visits Beijing

6 Nov, 2019 08:30
China, France reaffirm support for Paris climate agreement as Macron visits Beijing
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 6, 2019. © Reuters / Jason Lee / Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday issued a joint statement reaffirming their strong support for the “irreversible” Paris Agreement on climate change, from which the US announced its exit this week.

The French president is visiting China for the second time since he took office, and he is traveling now with a business delegation of 30 companies.

The Chinese leader hailed the visit as giving a boost to multilateralism and free trade, amid ongoing economic tensions with Washington, AP reported.

