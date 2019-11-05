France to implement quotas for labor immigration from outside EU for 1st time – govt

France will, for the first time, set quotas for the number of immigrant workers from outside the EU it allows into the country, Labor Minister Muriel Penicaud said on Tuesday. The measure has long been sought by the country’s right-wing parties.

These quotas will be set next summer, the minister said on BFM TV, adding that the government would draw up a list of relevant professions to be covered by them. French PM Edouard Philippe said last month he was not opposed to introducing quotas for migrants, part of an effort by his government to heed voters’ concerns about immigration, Reuters said.

“Our priority is to help the French return to the job market. Then it is to welcome the refugees and enable them to find a job,” Penicaud said.

“If there is still a need, for the benefit of the country and that of the companies, we will bring in the people we need, depending on their profession and their qualification.”