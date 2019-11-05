 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Troops deployed across Lebanon to open roads closed by protesters

5 Nov, 2019 11:37
A demonstrator gestures as Lebanese army soldiers deploy to open a blocked road during ongoing anti-government protests in Zouk Mosbeh, Lebanon November 5, 2019. © Reuters / Mohamed Azakir

Lebanese troops deployed on Tuesday in different parts of the country to reopen roads and main thoroughfares closed by anti-government protesters faced resistance in some areas, leading to scuffles, AP said.

In most places, protesters withdrew peacefully as the troops moved in. However, in Beirut’s northern suburb of Zouk Mosbeh, a scuffle reportedly erupted when some demonstrators refused to move away from the main highway linking Beirut with northern Lebanon. Human rights activist Wadih al-Asmar said dozens were detained during the scuffles north of Beirut.

The protesters have been demanding that the new Cabinet does not include politicians, but consist of experts who can work on getting Lebanon out of its economic crisis.

President Michel Aoun has not yet set a date for consultations with heads of parliamentary blocs to name a new prime minister.

