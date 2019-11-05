 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

N. Korea warns chance of talks with US ‘narrowing’

5 Nov, 2019 10:14
Get short URL
N. Korea warns chance of talks with US ‘narrowing’
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un meet at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. © Reuters / KCNA

The possibility of talks between nuclear-armed North Korea and Washington is “narrowing,” Pyongyang said on Tuesday after the US State Department reaffirmed its designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, AFP reported.

The channel of dialogue between North Korea and the US “is more and more narrowing due to such attitude and stand of the US,” a Foreign Ministry spokesperson in Pyongyang said.

Last month, the North walked away from working-level nuclear talks with the US in Sweden, saying it was disappointed at the lack of “new and creative” solutions offered by Washington.

The process has been deadlocked since the Hanoi summit between leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump broke up in February amid disagreement over sanctions relief and what the North would be willing to give up in return.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies