N. Korea warns chance of talks with US ‘narrowing’

The possibility of talks between nuclear-armed North Korea and Washington is “narrowing,” Pyongyang said on Tuesday after the US State Department reaffirmed its designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, AFP reported.

The channel of dialogue between North Korea and the US “is more and more narrowing due to such attitude and stand of the US,” a Foreign Ministry spokesperson in Pyongyang said.

Last month, the North walked away from working-level nuclear talks with the US in Sweden, saying it was disappointed at the lack of “new and creative” solutions offered by Washington.

The process has been deadlocked since the Hanoi summit between leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump broke up in February amid disagreement over sanctions relief and what the North would be willing to give up in return.