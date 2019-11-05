 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian, Turkish troops conclude 2nd joint patrol mission in N. Syria

5 Nov, 2019 14:25
Turkish and Russian military vehicles return following a joint patrol in northeast Syria, as they are pictured from near the Turkish border town of Kiziltepe in Mardin province, Turkey, November 1, 2019. © Reuters / Kemal Aslan

Russia’s military police and Turkey’s border guard service have finished the second joint patrol mission along the border with Turkey in northern Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Patrols were conducted to the east of the Euphrates with the participation of unmanned aerial vehicles, TASS reported, citing the statement. Eight units of machinery, four from each side, took part in the mission in the Ayn al-Arab area. The length of the Turkish-Russian patrol route was 73km (45 miles).

The joint patrol mission set off from the Aylishar customs checkpoint and involved about 50 Russian and Turkish servicemen, eight armored vehicles, including Russian Tigr and Turkish armored cars, and an Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle, belonging to the Russian military police, which surveyed the situation along the route.

The deadline for the Kurdish forces to withdraw from the area expired on October 29. Turkey and Russia began joint patrols in northeastern Syria on November 1.

