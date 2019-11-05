Iran’s Intelligence Ministry bans cooperation with British Council, warns of prosecution

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry on Tuesday said any cooperation with the British Council was banned and would result in prosecution.

“Britain… was planning to implement a project for cultural networking purposes in cooperation with the British Council in Iran,” the ministry’s website said. “Any cooperation with the British Council is prohibited and will result in prosecution,” according to the statement.

In August, Iran’s Supreme Court upheld a 10-year prison sentence for spying against an Iranian woman, Aras Amiri, who worked for the British Council in London, Reuters said. Amiri was arrested last year during a family visit to Iran.