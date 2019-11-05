 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran’s Intelligence Ministry bans cooperation with British Council, warns of prosecution

5 Nov, 2019 13:45
© Reuters / Morteza Nikoubazl

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry on Tuesday said any cooperation with the British Council was banned and would result in prosecution.

“Britain… was planning to implement a project for cultural networking purposes in cooperation with the British Council in Iran,” the ministry’s website said. “Any cooperation with the British Council is prohibited and will result in prosecution,” according to the statement.

In August, Iran’s Supreme Court upheld a 10-year prison sentence for spying against an Iranian woman, Aras Amiri, who worked for the British Council in London, Reuters said. Amiri was arrested last year during a family visit to Iran.

