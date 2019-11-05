 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Afghan president, Chinese FM discuss ‘dialogue with Taliban’ in Beijing

5 Nov, 2019 08:24
Get short URL
Afghan president, Chinese FM discuss ‘dialogue with Taliban’ in Beijing
Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani arrives to cast his vote in the presidential election in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 28, 2019. © Reuters / Mohammad Ismail

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi have discussed a planned meeting in Beijing that would include Afghan figures and Taliban representatives, AP reports.

That meeting is known as “intra-Afghan dialogue” and it was to take place last month, but has been postponed. No new date has been set. The last time it was held was in July in Qatar. The dialogue is a separate process from the US-Taliban talks that collapsed in September.

Ghani and Wang underscored the Afghan government and people’s role in the peace process, Kabul’s statement said on Tuesday.

The president insists his government must lead any dialogue with the Taliban, though the insurgents refuse to talk to government representatives. The future of his office is uncertain, as Afghanistan awaits the long overdue results of September presidential elections.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies