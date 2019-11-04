Protesters block roads in Lebanon on Monday, paralyzing traffic in the capital and on major highways
Protesters blocked roads in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon on Monday, continuing the wave of demonstrations that have immobilized the country since mid-October.
The protest is effectively a sequel of Sunday evening’s anti-government demonstration that saw tens of thousands of Lebanese streaming into capital’s main square following a smaller rally earlier in the day in support of President Aoun. The protesters called for a general strike Monday and for a rapid formation of government following Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s resignation last week.
Unprecedented demonstrations have gripped Lebanon since October 17, demanding an overhaul of political leadership deemed corrupt and incompetent.