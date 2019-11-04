 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Protesters block roads in Lebanon on Monday, paralyzing traffic in the capital and on major highways

4 Nov, 2019 09:00

4 Nov, 2019 09:00
Protesters block roads in Lebanon on Monday, paralyzing traffic in the capital and on major highways
People ride on a motorbike as they make their way through a road blocked by demonstrators in Beirut, Lebanon November 4, 2019 ©  Reuters / Andres Martinez Casares

Protesters blocked roads in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon on Monday, continuing the wave of demonstrations that have immobilized the country since mid-October.

The protest is effectively a sequel of Sunday evening’s anti-government demonstration that saw tens of thousands of Lebanese streaming into capital’s main square following a smaller rally earlier in the day in support of President Aoun. The protesters called for a general strike Monday and for a rapid formation of government following Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s resignation last week.

Unprecedented demonstrations have gripped Lebanon since October 17, demanding an overhaul of political leadership deemed corrupt and incompetent.

