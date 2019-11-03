Protesters block roads in Baghdad as Iraq's violent anti-govt rallies rage on

Following a week of renewed demonstrations against the government, rioters have blocked traffic in the Iraqi capital on Sunday, burning tires and bringing barbed wire, AP reports. It is estimated that tens of thousands of people thronged Tahrir Square in central Baghdad, demanding that the post-2003 political system be dismantled.

That aside, thousands of students skipped classes to take part in the protests, accusing the government of feeding corruption, spreading unemployment and doing nothing about poor public services.

Earlier, more than 250 have been killed in skirmishes with security forces across the country. As unrest escalated, President Barham Salih promised to hold snap elections and to alter the electoral law, allowing people under 35 to run for parliament.