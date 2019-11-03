 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Protesters block roads in Baghdad as Iraq's violent anti-govt rallies rage on

3 Nov, 2019 13:38
Protesters block roads in Baghdad as Iraq's violent anti-govt rallies rage on
An Iraqi demonstrator pulls a burnt tire as he blocks the road in Baghdad © REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Following a week of renewed demonstrations against the government, rioters have blocked traffic in the Iraqi capital on Sunday, burning tires and bringing barbed wire, AP reports. It is estimated that tens of thousands of people thronged Tahrir Square in central Baghdad, demanding that the post-2003 political system be dismantled.

That aside, thousands of students skipped classes to take part in the protests, accusing the government of feeding corruption, spreading unemployment and doing nothing about poor public services.

Earlier, more than 250 have been killed in skirmishes with security forces across the country. As unrest escalated, President Barham Salih promised to hold snap elections and to alter the electoral law, allowing people under 35 to run for parliament.

