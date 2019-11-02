Afghan govt head urges SCO nations to devise joint counter-terrorism strategy

Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah proposed that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states develop a joint “regional counter-terrorism strategy” to combat “the evolving menace of terrorism in our region through collective and concrete measures.”

Abdullah made his comments at the SCO heads of governments summit in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. He said that peace and stability in Afghanistan is important for the prosperity of other countries in the region. Therefore, it is “incumbent upon us to work closely” to address security threats, he said.

Launched in 1996, the SCO includes Russia, China, India, Pakistan, as well as the Central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. Afghanistan has observer status in the organization.

