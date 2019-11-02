 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Afghan govt head urges SCO nations to devise joint counter-terrorism strategy

2 Nov, 2019 09:08
A police officer keeps watch near the site of a suicide car bomb blast in Kandahar, Afghanistan July 18, 2019. © Ismail Sameem / Reuters

Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah proposed that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states develop a joint “regional counter-terrorism strategy” to combat “the evolving menace of terrorism in our region through collective and concrete measures.”

Abdullah made his comments at the SCO heads of governments summit in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. He said that peace and stability in Afghanistan is important for the prosperity of other countries in the region. Therefore, it is “incumbent upon us to work closely” to address security threats, he said.

Launched in 1996, the SCO includes Russia, China, India, Pakistan, as well as the Central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. Afghanistan has observer status in the organization.

