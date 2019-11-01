 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Italy’s new interior minister sees no migrant ‘invasion’

1 Nov, 2019 14:25
Get short URL
Italy’s new interior minister sees no migrant ‘invasion’
Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese. © Reuters / Ciro de Luca

Italy’s new Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese has said that there is no migrant “invasion,” countering statements by her anti-immigration predecessor Matteo Salvini.

Lamorgese told the Repubblica newspaper in an interview published on Friday that this year 9,600 migrants and asylum seekers arrived in Italy, compared to 22,000 in 2018.

Lamorgese, 66, a former civil servant who has no political affiliation, made the statement after Salvini spoke of a “tripling” of migrant landings in Italy and called for the “invasion” to stop, AFP reported.

“We are not facing any invasion,” said Lamorgese, who took up her role in September after the formation of the new coalition government between the Five Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies