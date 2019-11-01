 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin visits India as pressure builds on Iran

1 Nov, 2019 08:32
Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. © Reuters / Sarah Silbiger

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will hold talks with Indian leaders in New Delhi on Friday, an Indian official said, as part of a tour to build support against Iran over its nuclear program, Reuters reports.

On Wednesday, the United States and six Gulf countries agreed to jointly impose sanctions on 25 corporations, banks and individuals linked to “Iran’s support for militant networks including Hezbollah,” the US Treasury Department said.

Mnuchin, accompanied by Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, began a regional tour from October 25 through Saudi Arabia, Israel, United Arab Emirates, India, and Qatar.

India, a long-time buyer of Iranian oil, halted purchases in May in the wake of renewed US sanctions.

