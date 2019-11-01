 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Orthodox priests from W. Europe arrive in Moscow after historic move to side with Russian Church

1 Nov, 2019 12:31
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia. © Reuters / Sergey Pivovarov

A delegation from the Archdiocese of Russian Orthodox churches in Western Europe arrives in Moscow on Saturday to take part in events dedicated to their reunification with the Russian Orthodox Church.

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia earlier described the move as a historic decision as the archdiocese was, until recently, in the jurisdiction of the Patriarchate of Constantinople. Some 100 parishes centered in Paris will become part of the Moscow Patriarchate after rejecting an order by Constantinople to dissolve.

On Saturday, the delegation of priests will visit the Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius, a monastery which is the spiritual center of the Russian Orthodox Church.

They will take part in the Divine Liturgy with Patriarch Kirill at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow on Sunday and at the Cathedral of the Dormition in the Kremlin on Monday.

