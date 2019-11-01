Orthodox priests from W. Europe arrive in Moscow after historic move to side with Russian Church

A delegation from the Archdiocese of Russian Orthodox churches in Western Europe arrives in Moscow on Saturday to take part in events dedicated to their reunification with the Russian Orthodox Church.

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia earlier described the move as a historic decision as the archdiocese was, until recently, in the jurisdiction of the Patriarchate of Constantinople. Some 100 parishes centered in Paris will become part of the Moscow Patriarchate after rejecting an order by Constantinople to dissolve.

On Saturday, the delegation of priests will visit the Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius, a monastery which is the spiritual center of the Russian Orthodox Church.

They will take part in the Divine Liturgy with Patriarch Kirill at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow on Sunday and at the Cathedral of the Dormition in the Kremlin on Monday.