Russia, China not planning to create military alliance – Lavrov

Moscow is not planning to establish a military alliance with China, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

“Neither Russia nor China are planning to create a military alliance,” the diplomat said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Lavrov said that Russia’s relations with China “have never been at such a good and confidential level in all areas.” He highlighted the economy as “a foundation for relations and the sphere of ensuring Russian and Chinese interests on the global arena.”