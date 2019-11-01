 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia, China not planning to create military alliance – Lavrov

1 Nov, 2019 10:15
Chinese FM Wang Yi and Russian FM Sergey Lavrov. © Reuters / Pavel Golovkin / Pool

Moscow is not planning to establish a military alliance with China, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

“Neither Russia nor China are planning to create a military alliance,” the diplomat said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Lavrov said that Russia’s relations with China “have never been at such a good and confidential level in all areas.” He highlighted the economy as “a foundation for relations and the sphere of ensuring Russian and Chinese interests on the global arena.”

