Russian military police, Turkish troops begin joint patrols in N. Syria – Moscow

1 Nov, 2019 09:59
Russian military police, Turkish troops begin joint patrols in N. Syria – Moscow
Turkish and Russian military vehicles are seen during a joint patrol in northeast Syria, as they are pictured near the Turkish border town of Kiziltepe in Mardin province, Turkey, November 1, 2019. © Reuters / Kemal Aslan

Russian military police and Turkish border guards started patrolling the Syrian-Turkish border at noon on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The patrolling, which began at the Derbisiya point of transition, spans more than 110km westward along the border between Turkey and Syria. The patrol includes nine armed vehicles of the Russian and Turkish militaries.

Turkish military sources also told Reuters that the joint patrolling had begun.

Moscow and Ankara agreed to conduct joint patrols under a deal struck by presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish president said on Wednesday the patrols would be 7km (4 miles) into Syrian territory.

