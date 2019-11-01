 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

White Helmets plotting to stage new chemical weapons incidents in Syria – Russian Foreign Ministry

1 Nov, 2019 13:05
Get short URL
White Helmets plotting to stage new chemical weapons incidents in Syria – Russian Foreign Ministry
© Reuters / Alaa al-Faqir

The White Helmets are coordinating their activities with terrorists, seeking to stage new chemical weapons incidents in Syria, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

“Their goal clearly is to undermine the political process,” she said, citing data that the Syrian government provides to the UN on a regular basis.

The White Helmets, who call themselves a humanitarian organization, are currently active near Idlib, cooperating with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group, TASS quoted the spokeswoman as saying.

The United States’ decision to allocate $4.5 million to support the White Helmets is an example of Washington’s double standards in the war on terror, Zakharova said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies