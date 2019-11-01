White Helmets plotting to stage new chemical weapons incidents in Syria – Russian Foreign Ministry

The White Helmets are coordinating their activities with terrorists, seeking to stage new chemical weapons incidents in Syria, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

“Their goal clearly is to undermine the political process,” she said, citing data that the Syrian government provides to the UN on a regular basis.

The White Helmets, who call themselves a humanitarian organization, are currently active near Idlib, cooperating with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group, TASS quoted the spokeswoman as saying.

The United States’ decision to allocate $4.5 million to support the White Helmets is an example of Washington’s double standards in the war on terror, Zakharova said.