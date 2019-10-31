 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Migrants on Greek islands ‘on edge of catastrophe,’ Council of Europe warns

31 Oct, 2019 12:50
Migrants on Greek islands ‘on edge of catastrophe,’ Council of Europe warns
Refugees and migrants take part in a demonstration against living conditions at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, October 1, 2019. © Reuters / Elias Marcou

The situation for migrants, including asylum seekers, in camps on Greek islands is “explosive” and “on the edge of catastrophe,” the Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights warned on Thursday.

The state of affairs there has dramatically worsened over the past 12 months, Dunja Mijatovic told reporters at the end of a five-day visit. “Urgent measures are needed to address the desperate conditions in which thousands of human beings are living,” AFP quoted the official as saying.

Greece is struggling to accommodate over 70,000 migrants and refugees on its soil. Despite regular relocations to the mainland, there are over 34,000 people living in overcrowded camps on Greek islands.

The Greek parliament plans to adopt a new migration law enshrining the policy changes, and Mijatovic says the draft she has seen “raises concerns from a human rights perspective.”

