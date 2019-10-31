 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Israeli govt approves over 2,300 settler homes – watchdog

31 Oct, 2019 17:48
Get short URL
Israeli govt approves over 2,300 settler homes – watchdog
© Reuters / Ronen Zvulun

Israel has approved the construction of 2,342 settler homes in the occupied West Bank, settlement watchdog Peace Now said Thursday.

The decision was taken on October 10, the watchdog said, adding that 59 percent of the new homes will be erected in “settlements that Israel likely may evacuate under a peace agreement” with the Palestinians.

According to Peace Now, plans for 8,337 housing units in the settlements have been approved since the beginning of the year.

This represented an increase of close to 50 percent compared with 2018, when plans for 5,618 housing units were approved, AFP reports. Some 600,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank and Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem among almost 2.9 million Palestinians.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies