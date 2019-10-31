 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump calls Halloween impeachment vote ‘Greatest Witch Hunt’ in US history
HomeNewsline

US supports N. Macedonia’s accession to NATO – DC diplomat

31 Oct, 2019 15:23
Get short URL
US supports N. Macedonia’s accession to NATO – DC diplomat
Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Matthew Palmer. © Reuters / Yuri Gripas

A senior US diplomat has reaffirmed Washington’s support for North Macedonia’s efforts to join NATO and the European Union.

Matthew Palmer, a US special representative for the Western Balkans, said after meeting North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in Skopje on Thursday that the US was looking forward to the country becoming NATO’s 30th member “in short order.”

The statement came two weeks after France vetoed the country’s EU membership talks.

Skopje hopes to join NATO by the end of the year or in January.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies