US supports N. Macedonia’s accession to NATO – DC diplomat

A senior US diplomat has reaffirmed Washington’s support for North Macedonia’s efforts to join NATO and the European Union.

Matthew Palmer, a US special representative for the Western Balkans, said after meeting North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in Skopje on Thursday that the US was looking forward to the country becoming NATO’s 30th member “in short order.”

The statement came two weeks after France vetoed the country’s EU membership talks.

Skopje hopes to join NATO by the end of the year or in January.