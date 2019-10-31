 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Lebanon protests enter 3rd week, roads remain blocked

31 Oct, 2019 11:14
Get short URL
Lebanon protests enter 3rd week, roads remain blocked
Anti-government protesters gather as they try to block a highway in Beirut, Lebanon, October 31, 2019. © Reuters / Mohamed Azakir

Demonstrators have maintained their roadblocks across Lebanon on Thursday, as their unprecedented protest movement, demanding systemic political change, entered its third week, AFP reported.

Traffic came to a standstill on major highways, as protesters erected metal barricades.

Bowing to street pressure, Prime Minister Saad Hariri submitted his government’s resignation on Tuesday.

The announcement led to an easing of the two-week-old lockdown, with some main roads briefly reopening.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies