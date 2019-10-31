Lebanon protests enter 3rd week, roads remain blocked

Demonstrators have maintained their roadblocks across Lebanon on Thursday, as their unprecedented protest movement, demanding systemic political change, entered its third week, AFP reported.

Traffic came to a standstill on major highways, as protesters erected metal barricades.

Bowing to street pressure, Prime Minister Saad Hariri submitted his government’s resignation on Tuesday.

The announcement led to an easing of the two-week-old lockdown, with some main roads briefly reopening.