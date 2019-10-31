Israeli military says attempt to down its drone over Lebanon ‘failed’

Israel’s military said an anti-aircraft missile was fired from Lebanon on one of its drones on Thursday but the aircraft was not hit, Reuters reports.

Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen TV said earlier that an Israeli drone was brought down near the town of Nabatiyeh in southern Lebanon.

Al-Manar TV cited Hezbollah as saying that the movement targeted a drone over the country’s south with “appropriate weapons”, forcing it to leave Lebanese airspace.

Lebanon’s biggest militia Hezbollah had vowed in August to shoot down Israeli drones in Lebanese airspace. The statement followed a suspected Israeli drone strike on a Hezbollah-linked facility in Beirut.