 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump calls Halloween impeachment vote ‘Greatest Witch Hunt’ in US history
HomeNewsline

Israeli military says attempt to down its drone over Lebanon ‘failed’

31 Oct, 2019 14:36
Get short URL
Israeli military says attempt to down its drone over Lebanon ‘failed’
© Reuters / Jamal Saidi

Israel’s military said an anti-aircraft missile was fired from Lebanon on one of its drones on Thursday but the aircraft was not hit, Reuters reports.

Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen TV said earlier that an Israeli drone was brought down near the town of Nabatiyeh in southern Lebanon.

Al-Manar TV cited Hezbollah as saying that the movement targeted a drone over the country’s south with “appropriate weapons”, forcing it to leave Lebanese airspace.

Lebanon’s biggest militia Hezbollah had vowed in August to shoot down Israeli drones in Lebanese airspace. The statement followed a suspected Israeli drone strike on a Hezbollah-linked facility in Beirut.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies