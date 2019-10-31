US forces conduct border patrol in NE Syria – report

US forces in armored vehicles conducted a patrol on the Syria-Turkey border on Thursday, Reuters reported, citing a Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) military source and witnesses.

If confirmed, this would be the first such exercise since a US decision to withdraw from northeast Syria.

Armored vehicles carrying a US flag were seen near the Syria-Turkey border.

A military source from the Kurdish-led SDF said the patrols would “not be one-time” only.