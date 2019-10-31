 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US forces conduct border patrol in NE Syria – report

31 Oct, 2019 10:43
Turkish soldiers on an infantry fighting vehicle drive near the Turkish-Syrian border in Ceylanpinar, Turkey, October 22, 2019. © Reuters / Huseyin Aldemir

US forces in armored vehicles conducted a patrol on the Syria-Turkey border on Thursday, Reuters reported, citing a Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) military source and witnesses.

If confirmed, this would be the first such exercise since a US decision to withdraw from northeast Syria.

Armored vehicles carrying a US flag were seen near the Syria-Turkey border.

A military source from the Kurdish-led SDF said the patrols would “not be one-time” only.

