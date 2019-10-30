 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Migrant rescue ship ‘Ocean Viking’ arrives in Sicily after nearly 2 weeks blocked at sea

30 Oct, 2019 16:45
Migrants disembark at the port of Pozzallo after spending nearly two weeks on board the MSF-operated ‘Ocean Viking,’ on the island of Sicily, Italy, October 30, 2019. © Reuters / Antonio Parrinello

A humanitarian rescue ship operated by two French charities has arrived at a port in Sicily after nearly two weeks blocked at sea.

‘Ocean Viking’ arrived in Pozzallo on Wednesday morning, 12 days after it rescued 104 migrants from a rubber dinghy off Libya, AP reported. The vessel refused to comply with a Libyan instruction to land there, as it is not considered a place of safety.

On Tuesday, a solution was reached when Italy said it would allow the migrants to disembark after Germany and France agreed to take them in. SOS Mediterranee, one of the charities that operates the ship, has expressed relief at the agreement, adding that it was only an ad hoc solution.

The migrants were from eight countries, including Bangladesh, Sudan and Nigeria.

