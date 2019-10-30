 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hungary nixes NATO statement on Ukraine over minority rights spat

30 Oct, 2019 14:17
Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto. © Reuters / Marton Dunai

Hungary has vetoed a joint NATO statement about Ukraine because it didn’t mention the “deprivation of rights” of the Hungarian minority in the neighboring country.

However, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto rejected criticism that Budapest’s relationship with Russia is too cozy or that Hungary advocates for “pragmatic relations” with Moscow because “we are Russian spies,” AP reported. Such comments are “laughable insults on part of our Western friends,” Szijjarto said.

Hungary says that changes to Ukrainian education and language laws curtail minority rights. PM Viktor Orban’s government is also at odds with Ukraine because it rejects allowing ethnic Hungarians there to hold dual citizenship.

Szijjarto’s comments came before a visit to Budapest on Wednesday by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

